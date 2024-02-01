First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE FGB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $3.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
