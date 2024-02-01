First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE FGB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 614,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

