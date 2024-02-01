Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

