Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

