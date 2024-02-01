Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

EFC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

