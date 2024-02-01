M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

