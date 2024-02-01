Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $724.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

