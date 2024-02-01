Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Increases By 9.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ML opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $66.98.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ML. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

