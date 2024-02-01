First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE FCF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

