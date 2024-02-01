GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Down 8.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 200,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 542,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGD

GoGold Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.21.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts predict that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0267989 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.