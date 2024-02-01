Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,330,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 35,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

