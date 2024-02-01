Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.94. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 809,728 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAN

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.