Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.