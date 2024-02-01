Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 442,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,229,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.