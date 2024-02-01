Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $99.62

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.62, but opened at $95.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $88.34, with a volume of 437,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,506 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.