Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 45,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Hesai Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,749,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.