Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 45,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Hesai Group Stock Down 7.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
