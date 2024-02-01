Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down to $58.63

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.63, but opened at $47.54. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 633,748 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

