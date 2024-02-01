Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

