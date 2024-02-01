Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.39.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.