8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $36,261,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 980,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 856,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

