EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 99,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 546,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EHang by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EHang by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

