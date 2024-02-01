WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Motco

Motco reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

