Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,727 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE ANET opened at $258.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $272.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

