Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $307.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

