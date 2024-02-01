Motco Acquires 686 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Motco increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $410.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

