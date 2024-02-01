Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

COP opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

