Motco Has $62,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

