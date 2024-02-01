Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Diageo were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

