1,865 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.9 %

MTB opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

