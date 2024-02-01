Motco Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Motco lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

