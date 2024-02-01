Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 2.8%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 32,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 411,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 and have sold 175,000 shares valued at $1,057,000. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

