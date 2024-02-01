ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.76. 147,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 580,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ADTRAN by 328.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

