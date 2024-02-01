Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 5.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 601,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,728,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 8.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

