Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $284.43 and last traded at $284.31. 9,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 96,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.33 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

