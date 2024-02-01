PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PC Connection

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $64.51 on Thursday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.