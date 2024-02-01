Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 23,250,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

