Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,651,000 after purchasing an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,999,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.