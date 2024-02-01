Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.00 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Secret has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $1.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00036718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00299922 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $91.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.