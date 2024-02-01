CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

