Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.12 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $756.16 million and approximately $68.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00157301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00558007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00398260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00163792 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,966,432,481 coins and its circulating supply is 3,653,945,248 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,966,356,531.71 with 3,653,856,519.52 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21028595 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $73,836,172.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

