Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Metro Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE MRU opened at C$70.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2562538 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.21.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

