JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.01 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and $99,907.56 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

