Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.