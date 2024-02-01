STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

STE opened at $218.95 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

