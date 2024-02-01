MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $225.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.47.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

