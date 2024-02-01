LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeVantage

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 1.40%.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.