Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.