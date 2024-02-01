Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

HWBK stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

