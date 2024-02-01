Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35-9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

DGX opened at $128.42 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.