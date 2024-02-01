Winmark Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Winmark Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WINA opened at $360.67 on Thursday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $266.52 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

