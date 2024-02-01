Winmark Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Winmark Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of WINA opened at $360.67 on Thursday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $266.52 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83.
WINA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
