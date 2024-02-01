Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

