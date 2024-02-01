enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Up 4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 180,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,256,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in enCore Energy stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 249,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. HTLF Bank owned 0.15% of enCore Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

